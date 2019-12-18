'Well, this is all pretty new for us, so it hasn’t really kind of come into question. I don’t really necessarily know if it will,' the 44-year-old explained.

Charlize adopted both her daughters, Jackson, seven, and August, four.

'My daughter’s story is really her story, and one day, if [Jackson] chooses, she’ll tell her story. I feel like as her mother, for me, it was important to let the world know that I would appreciate it if they would use the right pronouns for her.'

Charlize explained how Jackson called her out for referring to her as a boy in a past interview, exclaiming, 'I'm not a boy!'

'I think it became harder for us the older she got that people were still writing about her in the wrong pronouns, and also I was still talking about her in the press using the wrong pronoun. It really hurt her feelings. I don’t want to be that mom, and that was really why I said what I said a while back.

'I haven’t really talked about it ever since, again, because outside of just asking that respectfully of the press – and the world, hopefully – the rest is really private and it’s her story, and it’s really up to her to decide if she wants to share that.'