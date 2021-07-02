The 35-year-old went on to reveal that due to current lockdowns across the country she sadly wasn’t able to attend her cousin’s service, instead having to watch on via video link.

“Remembered today at a beautiful service, thankful for the live stream as we are stuck in our home quarantine!"

“Wish so much I could have been there in person to celebrate your incredible life. I loved hearing the stories of your adventures and your amazing life of service to others."

“Ride well ride well ride well xxxxxxxx,” she finished.

Georgina's casting was announced early last year. Amazon Prime

Georgina, who is best known for her role in hit US series Once Upon A Time where she played Queen Elsa, was announced as Jessica Marais’ Back To The Rafters replacement in March last year.

Jessica pulled out of the Amazon Prime series a month prior, citing “personal reasons” as the cause of her sudden and shocking departure from filming the series.

They're back! Seven

At the live Amazon Prime launch for the show, host Joel Creasey asked Georgina what it was like taking over from Jess to play Rachel Rafter.

"It was an amazing character to get to play," she said.

"I emailed everyone and asked them to share some favourite memories that their characters had had with Rachel to help me create a backstory for myself."

In the newly scripted series, Dave and Julie have created a new life in the country with their youngest daughter Ruby, while the older Rafter children are left to face their own challenges.

