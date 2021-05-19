Georgina was warmly welcomed into the cast. Amazon Prime Video

Georgina is a Melbourne born actress born to script writer and producer Russell Haig and artist Gillian.

The 36-year-old former WAAPA (Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts) student has had a hugely successful career since studying at the prestigious acting school.

Splitting her time between Australia and the U.S. Georgina’s first big role came in Underbelly as Georgina Freeman before going on to appear in huge American series Once Upon A Time, Snowpiercer and Secret bridesmaids Business.

Georgina plays Elsa in Once Upon A Time. Getty

Talent seems to run in the family, her younger brother Julian Haig has appeared on Riverdale and Retrograde.

Georgina wed her husband Josh Mapleston, an Australian screenwriter known for his work on Doctor Doctor and Dance Academy, in June 2014.

The couple welcomed a daughter together in 2017.