Jackson shot to fame on Angie Kent's season of The Bachelorette. Ten

The 26-year-old works as a sales executive in the family business, Garlo's Pies, and is always representing their work on TV any chance he gets.

He was best known for his date with Angie, where he offered her a meat pie – only to find out she was a vegetarian and also coeliac.

Despite the awkward blunder, Jackson later redeemed himself when he took Angie to his place of work, where he had made her a gluten-free, vegan pie.

The ex-bachie star made a brief appearance on The Amazing Race Australia. Instagram

And now, once again he’s returned to our screens, this time purely to bring awareness to the family pies.

A fellow Bachie star who spotted Jackson on TV was Timm Hanly, who also appeared on Angie Kent’s season of The Bachelorette and season three of Bachelor In Paradise.

He shared a snapshot of Jackson in action, along with the caption: "@jacksongarlick back on the teeeveee."

Garlo's Pies' business development Manager, Campbell Garlick quipped: "Not this bloke again."

Jackson was also recently linked to MAFS bride Coco. Ten

When he's not making pies, the former Bachelor star is out on the field as a rugby player, or is spending time with his influencer girlfriend, Lyndsay Gates.

He was also recently linked to Married At First Sight bride Coco Stedman, where Jackson shared a snap to his Instagram Story featuring Coco locking lips with a woman.

Tagging Coco and the woman, Jackson cheekily captioned the photo “plot twist” before the image was swiftly deleted.