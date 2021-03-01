Plot twist! Married At First Sight's Coco Stedman could be seen kissing a woman in an Instagram photo uploaded on Sunday. Instagram

But over the weekend, a new compelling clue has arisen that Sam and Coco’s marriage is completely done and dusted.

In a bizarre twist, their relationship status may have been leaked by The Bachelorette star Jackson Garlick, who shared a snap to his Instagram Story featuring Coco locking lips with a woman.

Tagging Coco and the woman, Jackson cheekily captioned the photo “plot twist” before the image was swiftly deleted.

The Bachelorette's Jackson Garlick (pictured) shared the spoiler before swiftly deleting the image. Instagram

Last week, Sam admitted that his first impression of his bride wasn't good.

“My new bride is.... You know, like she’s not, do you want me to be brutally honest?” he told producers.

“Well I don’t want to look like an a**hole, I’ve just met her, she might be a really lovely person but she’s definitely f***king extra and out there. She’s not my cup of tea.”

He added: “She’s not my type... far from it. That’s being brutally honest.”

All over? MAFS' Coco and Sam appear to be done and dusted. Channel Nine

Meanwhile, Coco said she wanted a “Kanye” to her “Kim” in reference to the former A-list power couple, who have since divorced.

"They've got to ride the Coco wave, surf's up baby!" Coco previously said as she described what she was looking for in a man.

"I want someone to keep up with me but also I want somebody who grounds me."

