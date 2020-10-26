“If I win Elly’s heart, I wouldn’t propose at the end because I feel as if it would be too early,” Frazer claimed. Network 10

Frazer may have caught Elly's eye, but an insider says that the handsome Queenslander is unlikely to find his match on the show – and is already being followed on Instagram by former Bachelor contestant, Bella Varelis.

“He would go for Bella. She is the kind of girl he goes for,” the insider said of Frazer if he doesn't find love this season.

“It’s a pretty small world in Bachie land and all the past contestants hang out with each other. They will no doubt cross paths or reach out to each other at some point, if they haven’t already.”

In fact, the set insider hinted they’re unconvinced that Frazer has found true love on the reality show.

“Frazer wasn’t really into either of the sisters at first to be honest, but he went in there with an open mind,” they dished.

“Who knows, maybe if it doesn’t work out with Elly … you never know what could happen in the future.”

It seems like Elly is no longer with her chosen man and a source previously spilled that her sister and fellow Bachelorette Becky, has also dumped her suitor shortly after the filming of the finale.

“If Elly is actually with someone, you wouldn’t know it,” a source said earlier this month.

“She’s always been very flirtatious and that hasn’t always gone down too well in her past relationships.”

Adding further fuel to a fire of speculation that Elly is back on the market, she previously came clean to New Idea about her dating past.

“I did heaps of dating, heaps of little flings,” she said prior to appearing on the show.

Are the Miles sisters single already? Network 10

Elly was taken by a few guys, but at this point Frazer is the man most likely to win her heart.

The 28-year-old has the odds in his favour with Sportsbet placing him at 1.20 whilst TAB have him at 1.10.

Sparks flew from the get-go with Elly remarking at their first meeting: "Frazer... he is gorgeous! Physically, hello Christmas!"