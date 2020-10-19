Bella (pictured) is allegedly pursuing Frazer!

Since being dumped by Locky Gilbert for Irena Srbinovska in last season’s finale, Bella, 25, has wasted no time putting herself back out on the dating scene.

And eagle-eyed fans recently noted that the social media influencer has started following Frazer on Instagram.

The insider tells New Idea that if Frazer doesn’t find love this season, it would be unsurprising if he wound up pursuing someone like Bella.

“He would go for Bella. She is the kind of girl he goes for,” the insider says.

“It’s a pretty small world in Bachie land and all the past contestants hang out with each other. They will no doubt cross paths or reach out to each other at some point, if they haven’t already.”

Elly (pictured) apparently doesn't end up with hunk Frazer.

As per the contestants’ stringent contracts, Frazer is unable to be publicly linked with anyone until his time on the show has ended on air.

This means that any chance of pursuing a relationship with Bella would be on hold until Frazer is either eliminated, or once the finale is shown.

And the set insider hints they’re unconvinced that Frazer has found true love on the reality show.

“Frazer wasn’t really into either of the sisters at first to be honest, but he went in there with an open mind,” the insider reveals.

“Who knows, maybe if it doesn’t work out with Elly … you never know what could happen in the future.”

An insider believes Frazer (pictured) will not find love with Elly or Becky Miles. Ten

Meanwhile, Frazer previously opened up to New Idea about his time on the show and his initial thoughts on Elly and Becky

“My first impression of the girls was how easygoing they are and their smiles,” he explains, adding his friends and family had all encouraged him to apply for the show after his last serious relationship ended.

“It ended mid to late last year,” he continued.

“It ended because we were in difference places in life. It was a mutual break-up and we ended on good terms. My friends were all very supportive when I told them about the show,” he said.

