“If Elly is actually with someone, you wouldn’t know it," claims a source. Instagram

Adding further fuel to a fire of speculation that Elly is back on the market, she previously came clean to New Idea about her dating past.

“I did heaps of dating, heaps of little flings,” Elly said prior to appearing on the show.

The Newcastle-based nurse also opened up about her last serious relationship, which started when she was only 16 years old.

“We were together for five years until we were 21. We were best mates and got along like a house on fire, but we just grew apart,” Elly explained.

“It ended up turning into a friendship and we went our separate ways.”

Elly (pictured with big sister Becky) revealed her last serious boyfriend was with her teenage sweetheart. Instagram

Elly says that experience led her to a flurry of dating activity and “flings”.

“I just wanted to be me and go and do my own thing for a while,” says Elly.

“But that relationship also taught me what I do and don’t want in a relationship.”

Proving that perhaps she is in fact single again, the 25-year-old was also spotted at an event for dating app, Bumble earlier this year where she was seen chatting to a number of eligible bachelors.

Elly and Becky may not have been as lucky in love as expected. Ten

Meanwhile, Becky also hinted last week that she may still be looking for love.

“I was battling right to the end trying to figure out who I was going to pick,” she told The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

“It wasn’t clear to me at all.”

Becky, 30, also accidentally let slip that she broke up with her boyfriend to go on the show. And it seems, he isn’t the only thing she dumped for fame.

“I was battling right to the end trying to figure out who I was going to pick,” Becky admitted. Instagram

“I resigned from my government job to be on The Bachelorette,” she told New Idea.

“I had originally always planned to leave work and become a consultant. [Once the show ends], I’ll be going and having chats with some companies and getting back into defence contracting.”