Sarah remains friends with her Bachelor co-stars including Anna who went on to marry Tim. Instagram

After experiencing a lot of pain in her left breast, Sarah sought medical help from a doctor who ordered an ultrasound.

“My left breast has quite an extensive massive rupture on there,” she explained.

“I had implants done on my breasts almost nine to ten years ago in Thailand.

“It is so extensive it has probably been there quite a while therefore connecting to all the breast tissue. It’s all going to have to be removed basically as soon as possible.”

Sarah detailed her ordeal via Instagram. Instagram

The Gold Coast florist went on to explain that she had ignored her symptoms for so long and the damage had become so extensive that her diagnosis had become “dangerous” and she is currently awaiting “urgent” surgery.

Sarah also has to decide whether to have implants put back in after having the ruptured breasts removed.

“There will be a lot of scar tissue if I don’t put implants back in…which I’m not really wanting to do.”

The gorgeous reality star says she has a lot to consider when it comes to her surgery. Instagram

The traumatic ordeal led Sarah to implore her female followers thinking about overseas plastic surgery to reconsider and those who have already to make sure they’re getting check-ups.

“Don’t get your boobs done in Thailand! I thought it was a great idea as a young and naive 19-year-old.

“Girls, if you have implants especially if they’re Thailand implants, then go and get an ultrasound.”