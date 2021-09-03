Brooke Cleal has broken her silence on her heartbreak after saying goodbye to Jimmy Nicholson on last night's emotional Bachelor finale. Ten

Brooke was visibly flustered by the reveal that Jimmy was going to choose Holly.

"Why are you doing it here?" she asked him, continuing on to tell him through tears that she "needs someone to take risks with me."

Shortly after the bittersweet episode aired, Brooke took to her Instagram page to share her side of the rollercoaster journey.

"Where do I even begin?" she wrote. "What a love story. What a rollercoaster. What an experience."

"From the moment I met you on the red carpet, you had this cool way about you that instantly made me the quirk ball between us (thanks)," the star wrote.

"Your intelligence was highly admired, but the balance with the fun, was even better! We had so much fun on our dates, in fits of laughter, sore cheeks and saying somewhat the silliest cringeworthy things (thanks)."

Brooke also addressed the major moment that saw her temporarily exit the show, the loss of her grandfather. Ten

"Losing my grandpa halfway through the experience was sadly some of my worst days," she admitted.

"Saying goodbye to him provided some closure to at least one part of my life, but it left me questioning if I should return to the mansion."

Brooke shared her well wishes with her 'ex-boyfriend' and his chosen one, Holly. Ten

"It took a lot of courage, strength and confidence to come back, but that's the funny thing about grief. It's unpredictable and there's no right way of doing it."

Continuing on, Brooke shared her well wishes with her 'ex-boyfriend' and his chosen one, Holly.

"This love story might be over, but I wish nothing but the best for the beautiful, down to earth couple, and I am so happy you both found love," she penned in her post.

