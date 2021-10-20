Matt looks completely unrecognisable! Ten/Instagram

Matt Agnew

Astrophysicist and former Bachelor Matt Agnew is worlds away from his clean-shaven days, as during Sydney's latest lockdown he chose to grow out his hair and beard.

He recently debuted his new look by posting a photo of his lengthy and slicked back man bun, coupled with a full beard, and said: "Tell me you’re in lockdown, without telling me you’re in lockdown".

But with restrictions slowly easing in Sydney, will Matt keep his new look? Or will he give his shoulder-length hair the chop and also ditch the beard? We'll just have to wait and see!

Ciarran's locks are long gone! Ten/Instagram

Ciarran Stott

When we first met Ciarran Stott on Angie Kent's season of The Bachelorette, he had a mop of blond hair and a whole lot of tattoos.

While the tattoos are still there (obviously), Ciarran's hair has had quite the transformation since his reality TV days, including his most recent stint on Bachelor In Paradise.

The 27-year-old took to TikTok to reveal a bold new do, where he opted for a full shaved cut.

He's also been playing around with some vibrant colours with his hair, including hot pink and more recently a platinum blond look.

Abbie's curls are her staple feature. Ten/Instagram

Abbie Chatfield

They were her stand-out feature on The Bachelor, and Abbie Chatfield’s natural curls are still around, although she will occasionally debut a new look from time to time.

During lockdown, the Bachelor star dyed her locks a red hue, before going back to blonde and cutting some bangs.

And, with her hair straight and a little lighter than her Bachelor in Paradise days, Abbie can a rock a total transformation in no time.

"Spent a year going from black to blonde because #crisis (we’ve all been there)." Ten/Instagram

Brittany Hockley

Brittany Hockley stepped into The Bachelor mansion with bright blue eyes and dark brunette hair, but she's gone on to have quite the transformation post-show.

After a stint on Bachelor in Paradise, she's since changed up her look quite a bit, and recently took to Instagram to share a clip of her latest hair makeover.

"Spent a year going from black to blonde because #crisis (we’ve all been there). Then followed this up with a few months of solid neglect and in turn ended up with a short, bronzed, limp, semi mullet. I only have myself to blame," she said.

Britt is now sporting dirty blonde tresses and hair extensions to match.

Timm has been experimenting with his hair during lockdown. Ten/Instagram

Timm Hanly

You could spot him a mile away with his unruly long and curly hair, but Timm Hanly looks worlds away from his Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise days.

Nowadays, Timm is rocking a mullet, which he cut himself during lockdown.

In a series of videos shared to his Instagram Stories, Timm proudly showed off his new cut, and simply wrote: "Home job."

Keira is rocking a whole new look. Ten/Instagram

Keira Maguire

Keira Maguire, who starred on both The Bachelor and Bachelor In Paradise, has had quite the makeover since her first foray into reality TV.

Arguably most known for her platinum blonde locks, Keira is looking pretty different these days, as she sports long, honey-blonde hair.

She first unveiled her new look back in February, after experimenting with new hairdos since her reality TV stint.

