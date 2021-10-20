Keira believes she has "traits of narcissism". Instagram

In true Keira form, the reality star was forthright in her response, saying she believes she has "traits" of narcissism.

“You need to have some sort of narcissistic traits, you need to have an ego to be in this industry … You actually need an ego to survive in today’s day and age," she explained.

“I don’t think that I have a narcissistic disorder but I definitely feel like I have traits of it, definitely.”

“The last show that I went on I was a very strong, confident character which is who I am and I’m not going to deny that,” she said.

“I can back myself and I just feel like a lot of people see that as a narcissistic trait.”

Keira added that her Instagram followers often comment how "different" she is on the photo-sharing platform compared to her reality show stints.

“I actually get a lot of people saying to me that I’m completely different on social media than the way that I’m perceived on TV,” she said.

“I feel like on social media, although everything is controlled and filtered, I do get to express myself the way that I truly am and it does relay.”

For support or information on narcissistic personality disorder contact SANE Australia on 1800 18 7263.