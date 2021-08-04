Timm showed off his new mullet on social media. Instagram

In a series of videos shared to his Instagram Stories, Timm proudly showed off his new cut, and simply wrote: "Home job."

He then followed up with more clips of him playing with his fresh do, and also ran a poll to ask his followers if he should dye his mullet blonde so he can look like Joe Exotic from Tiger King.

"Should I dye it blonde?" he asked alongside with a photo of Joe with the look for reference.

He certainly doesn't look like this anymore! Ten

Timm's new look comes not long after his fellow Bachie co-star Ciarran Stott also revealed a dramatic new 'do, where he opted for a full shaved cut.

“Tell me what you think,” Ciarran asked his followers, and they were quick to share their split reactions to his new look.

“It's different,” one fan wrote before another added: “Not a fan sorry”.

Timm and Ciarran starred on both The Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise together. Ten

Both Timm and Ciarran starred alongside each other on The Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise, where the former struck up a romance with Brittany Hockley in paradise.

And while the pair left Fiji together to explore their romance in the 'real world', Timm and Brittany split shortly after returning to Australia.

Timm is currently in a relationship with Briana De La Motte, and Brittany has also moved on with her tennis player boyfriend Jordan Thompson.