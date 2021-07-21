Bachelor Jimmy revealed he may have had a secret connection to a certain contestant. Channel Ten

"I was quite worried that I’d see someone I knew," Jimmy candidly told the radio hosts, before teasing that his fears may have eventuated.

"I can’t give too much away… but there might have been one."

Jimmy also revealed the one pre-requisite he gave before heading into the Bachelor mansion.

Jimmy has revealed he has found the one on the dating show. Instagram

After explaining that he had to sign an NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) prior to his reality TV stint, forbidding him from revealing all the inside bachie goss, Jimmy confessed that there was one person he insisted on telling about his upcoming journey.

"I said to Warner Brothers that I need to tell my ex because we’re on good terms and I think I would want to know if I was her," Jimmy explained, adding that it was a long-term relationship.

Earlier this month, Jimmy revealed to New Idea that he has been in two long-term relationships through his late teens and 20s but he needed to "go off and do (his) own thing".

“I didn’t want to get married and have kids, then look back and go, ‘S--t, I didn’t do all those things, like travel and go on the dating apps, that I think people in their 20s should do'," the 31-year-old explained.

But it looks like Jimmy is well and truly ready to settle down now, with the reality star revealing that he has found his co-pilot.

And we can't wait to watch it all unfold.

