Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, 47, appeared to take inspiration from the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, during her most recent trip to Indonesia. Getty

The Danish royal’s frock, which featured a Peter Pan collar and billowy sleeves, bore a striking resemblance to a navy pleated polka-dot midi dress previously worn by Kate.

According to British magazine Hello!, Mary’s “Shalini” dress – which retails for about $1,000 (AUD) – was created by Beulah London.

The ethical fashion label, which was launched by Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs and Lavinia Brennan, provides employment for vulnerable women through its Trust.

Mary teamed her formal ensemble with a pair of nude heels and elevated her look with some understated jewellery for an added hint of bling.

The 47-year-old Danish royal toured the country with the United Nations, and her visit marked Denmark’s 70-year relationship with Indonesia.

Speaking at another event near the Borobudur Temple in Java, Mary admitted she hadn’t visited Indonesia until then, despite growing up in Australia, Nine Honey reported.

During an official meet and greet with Princess Mangkubumi at Yogyakarta Palace in Java, Mary stepped out wearing an exquisite blue floral print dress. Getty

“Australians are one of the top five tourist groups to Indonesia – they're geographically close together,” Mary said.

“And with my own background having grown up in Australia, perhaps it is expected that I would have also visited Indonesia, I actually haven't.

“But now I'm here. I've always wanted to but yes, it is my first trip and a chance to experience the great diversity of this beautiful county,” she added.