Princess Mary stepped out in style for an official United Nations meet and greet at the Indonesian Midwives Association.

Her fresh-faced visage showed off her incredibly youthful complexion, and she wore her brunette tresses sleeked back off her face in a ponytail.

She teamed her formal ensemble with a pair of nude heels and elevated her look with some understated jewellery for an added hint of bling.

Mary, who was greeted by Development Minister Rasmus Prehn and Executive Director of UNFPA Natalia Kanem, spoke about female circumcision, which is still practiced despite being illegal.

The 47-year-old Danish royal is touring the nation with the United Nations, and her visit also marks Denmark's 70-year relationship with Indonesia.

Speaking at another event near the Borobudur Temple in Java, Mary admitted she hadn’t visited Indonesia until now, despite growing up in Australia, Nine Honey reported.

“Australians are one of the top five tourist groups to Indonesia – they're geographically close together,” Mary said.

Mary is proving to be one of the most fashion-forward members of the Danish royal family, with her also recently stepping out in a chic loosely fitted white shirt and printed skirt.

“And with my own background having grown up in Australia, perhaps it is expected that I would have also visited Indonesia, I actually haven't.

“But now I'm here. I've always wanted to but yes, it is my first trip and a chance to experience the great diversity of this beautiful county but now, however, as a Dane.”

Mary is proving to be one of the most fashion-forward members of the Danish royal family, with her also recently stepping out in a chic loosely fitted white shirt and printed skirt.