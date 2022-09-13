Instagram

Alongside Dylan, champion horse trainer Chris Waller has also scored an invitation to the exclusive funeral.

Chris, who trained the champion horse Winx, cared for a number of the Queen’s horses and built a close relationship with her over the years.

Danny Abdallah, the Sydney father who lost his three children in a horror crash in 2020 has also been invited.

Kim Smith - a retired police officer and dedicated Rotary club member is another Aussie invited to the exclusive funeral, as has Aboriginal elder Dr Miriam-Rose Ungunmerr Baumann AM, a renowned artist and activist.

Saba Abraham, a refugee and multiculturalism advocate and Shanna Whan the founder of 'sober in the country' have also been invited.

Both Dr Trudy Lin, the Young South Australian of the year and Valmai Dempesy the senior Australian of the year have also received invites to the historic event, as has Western Australia’s 2021 Australian of the year, Professor Helen Milroy.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, his partner Jodi Haydon, Governor-General David Hurley and his wife Linda will also be in attendance.

Whilst world leaders have been urged to travel on commercial flights to ease the carbon footprint of the event, Anthony Albanese made headlines this week after he dismissed the request. He will instead travel via the Royal Australian Air Force’s VIP jet.

In an attempt to limit the carbon footprint of the funeral, state cars and helicopters will also be banned - with plans in place for guests to travel via bus to Westminister Abbey.

Alongside a small number of Australians, the leaders of France, Japan, Turkey, America and New Zealand will also be in attendance.

The British Royal family won’t be the only Royals at the funeral, with members of the royal families of Spain, Belgium, Norway, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands also set to attend.