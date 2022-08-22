"You've got to be bold." Instagram

After being just the third professional tennis player in history to achieve a Golden Slam – winning all four of the world’s major grand slams and an Olympic gold medal in the same calendar year – Dylan made the decision to hang up his racquet in January.

Now he’s encouraging others to chase their dreams and make a difference in the world too.

Grant Burge is donating $2 from select wine sales to the Dylan Alcott Foundation. Instagram

Left paraplegic following surgery as an infant, Dylan has partnered with Grant Burge Wines for their Leave Your Mark campaign, which raises funds to establish tertiary education scholarships for people with a disability.

“It’s important to be bold and if you put yourself out there, good things will come,” Dylan explains.

“I used to doubt my ability and what I was capable of, and then I changed my mindset.

It made me a better person, a better advocate, and opened doors for me to help instigate real change,” he adds.

After retiring from tennis, Dylan is enjoying more time with partner Chantelle. Instagram

Dylan admits it hasn’t always been an easy road to get to where he is today.

“I grew up not seeing anyone like me in the media, on the radio, presenting the news … times are changing and that is the most powerful mark there is,” he explains.

“For every one thing I can’t do, there are 10,000 others that I can. Had I known this when I was younger, I’d like to think I might have hated myself a little less or had more courage to ask more questions.”

Since retiring from sport, Dylan has also been taking advantage of being home more with long-term love Chantelle Otten and their dog, Sauce.

“I missed years of birthdays, celebrations and simple moments, so I’m enjoying being able to be more present, now I’m a washed-up athlete,” he jokes.

