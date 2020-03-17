Australian Survivor: All Stars host Jonathan LaPaglia has revealed he will not be appearing in the finale episode in person, when it’s filmed later this week. Getty

“Endemol Shine Australia is following Government directives as they are issued in preparation for the filming of Australian Survivor: All Stars Finale,” the spokesperson said.

“The welfare of everyone involved in our shows is our number one priority so the filming will not have a live audience and host Jonathan LaPaglia will stay in the USA rather than travel to Australia.

“He will still be a part of the Finale via a satellite link from LA,” the spokesperson added.

A spokesperson from production company Endemol Shine Australia reportedly confirmed via a statement that Jonathan won't appear in person. Network Ten

Following the news of Jonathan’s absence, it was reported that Osher Gunsberg will step in as guest MC for the question and answer component of the finale.

The Survivor revelation comes after it was revealed The Voice Australia became the latest entertainment casualty of COVID-19, better known as coronavirus.

Production of season nine of the show reportedly came to a halt this week, just shy of the talent show's Play Off rounds on March 26 and 27 in Sydney.

Jonathan will still announce the winner via video link from the United States. Network Ten

A Nine spokesperson reportedly confirmed: “Filming of The Voice has been temporarily postponed in the wake of the coronavirus and new Government protocols.

“The show is still currently on track to begin airing in its originally planned time frame, which will be announced in the coming months,” the spokesperson added.