The reward on Tuesday night's episode of Australia Survivor: All Stars was a bunch of throwback pics which are an absolute must-see.

Australian Survivor are throwing it way back.

The Vakama tribe beat the Mokuta’s at the reward challenge on Tuesday night and what followed was some sentimental family photos from way back.

The Australian Survivor: All Star cast producers decorated the Italian style ‘Mama’s Kitchen’ with snaps of the cast with their mamas.

Now let's take a look at the cast before they appeared on the reality-TV show.