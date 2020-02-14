The 'Australian Survivor' All Stars are almost unrecognisable in throwback photos with their mums
Australian Survivor are throwing it way back.
The reward on Tuesday night's episode of Australia Survivor: All Stars was a bunch of throwback pics which are an absolute must-see.
The Vakama tribe beat the Mokuta’s at the reward challenge on Tuesday night and what followed was some sentimental family photos from way back.
The Australian Survivor: All Star cast producers decorated the Italian style ‘Mama’s Kitchen’ with snaps of the cast with their mamas.
Now let's take a look at the cast before they appeared on the reality-TV show.