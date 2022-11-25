Many compared the 2022 ARIA awards to a high school production. One person Tweeted, “The ARIAs gave a very strong Rock Eisteddfod vibe. Actually, that’s offensive to public high school students,” while another wrote, “Do we know if they’ll announce the high school that is producing next year’s #ARIAs tonight?”
One user sarcastically summarised the awards ceremony on Twitter and wrote:
“Quick summary of the 2022 #ARIAs:
- It looks like a Year 10 Communications project that got a C-
- The presenters are reading off the teleprompter like they have a gun to their head.
- Who?”
Of course, some did enjoy elements of the 2022 ARIA awards. Jeff from The Wiggles was praised by one Twitter user, who wrote, “Shoutout to Jeff Wiggle who is 70 next year. What a f**king King,” when the former Purple Wiggle appeared on stage.
Similarly, Budjerah, Thelma Plum and Jess Mauboy were praised for their Archie Roach tribute.
“I have to say, what a beautiful performance from @BudjerahS @ThelmaPlum_ & @jessicamauboy dedicated to Archie Roach,” one user Tweeted.
And one user just genuinely enjoyed all the backlash the ARIAs faced online. “The #ARIAs getting roasted tonight is the real entertainment,” they wrote.