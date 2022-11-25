However, the 2022 ARIAs were definitely not up to the standard of previous years… At least, according to Twitter users.

During the entire ceremony, viewers took to the social media platform to express how disappointed and angry they were about ARIA presenters constantly missing their cues as well as the ‘low’ production value.

One Twitter user wrote, “Watching the #ARIAs on TV and did they just throw the show together today or was there maybe an afternoon on zoom worth of planning involved,” while another said, “Who the f**k is producing the broadcast of the #ARIAs tonight!? This thing is a s**t show of awkward pauses. This show used to be slick.”