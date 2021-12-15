Andre Martin

METHOD

1 Place frozen tart cases (in foil cases) on a large oven tray.

2 Combine fruit mince and apple in a medium bowl. Mix well. Divide evenly among tart cases.

3 Cook in a moderate oven (180C) for about 20 minutes, or until edges are golden. Remove. Stand for 10 minutes. Remove cases from foil trays while warm or the edges may stick. Transfer to a wire rack to cool.

4 Top each tart with about 1 rounded teaspoon of frosting. Decorate with sprinkles.

TIP: Tarts can be made up to two days ahead. Store in an airtight container in a cool place. Refrigerate in hot weather. Unfrosted tarts are also delicious served warm as a dessert with cream, custard or ice-cream.

