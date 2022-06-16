Ant Middleton will be joining Million Dollar Island. Channel Seven

"He is smart, tough and a brilliant strategist, qualities that will be invaluable as he immerses himself in the game play in what promises to be the most engaging and fascinating new series Australia has seen in a long time," Angus said.

Million Dollar Island is a ground-breaking concept in which 100 ordinary people try to stay on a remote island, vying for a chance to win $1 million – the biggest prize money on Australian TV.

But braving the harsh conditions with limited means isn't the only challenge on an island full of mystery and surprise, hardships and rewards.

Ant is used to pushing contestants through hard conditions on SAS Australia. Channel Seven

Each contestant starts the adventure with a wristband worth $10,000. While they are on the island, contestants can gain and lose wristbands by competing in various games.

They can also receive wristbands from other contestants. When someone gives up and decides to leave the island, they must give their wristband to a contestant who stays behind.

"Alliances mean everything. Friendships are worth a fortune. Some contestants will become richer by winning games and inheriting wristbands, while those who lose and fail to collect new wristbands must eventually go home," Channel Seven said of the new concept.

WATCH: Locky Gilbert is dramatically culled on day 14 on SAS Australia

This article first appeared on our sister site, Now to Love.