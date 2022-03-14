Its celebrity line-up manages to excite audiences year after year, but New Idea can reveal there’s only one star on Channel 7’s SAS Australia that the network is “truly invested in”, and it’s none other than Ant Middleton!

The show’s chief instructor, who leads the tough-as-nails Directing Staff (DS), is said to be Channel 7’s “new golden boy”, according to top TV insiders, who exclusively reveal the hunky former soldier is in negotiations to land his own program at the network – outside of the popular reality series.

