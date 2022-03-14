Its celebrity line-up manages to excite audiences year after year, but New Idea can reveal there’s only one star on Channel 7’s SAS Australia that the network is “truly invested in”, and it’s none other than Ant Middleton!
The show’s chief instructor, who leads the tough-as-nails Directing Staff (DS), is said to be Channel 7’s “new golden boy”, according to top TV insiders, who exclusively reveal the hunky former soldier is in negotiations to land his own program at the network – outside of the popular reality series.
“There’s current negotiations,” dishes an insider, who says Ant has “done very well to impress the bigwigs upstairs”.
Interestingly, Ant is said to be their “rising star” and they’re hoping he can attract audiences outside of SAS with a new-look show that will focus on Ant’s passion for mental health and wellbeing.
Last October, Ant caused a stir at Channel 7 when he was snapped enjoying lunch on Sydney Harbour with the who’s who of the network.
The 41-year-old joined the likes of chief executive officer James Warburton aboard Seven West Media chair Kerry Stokes’ $35 million superyacht, Antipodean.
It’s from here insiders reveal the “love affair” between the network’s bosses and Ant was cemented.
“Very few people can make an impression like Ant has. He’s going to be a regular on Seven for some time.”