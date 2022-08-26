ABC

The school board apparently banned the books following a number of complaints from parents about their “divisive” nature.

The district also released a statement at the time expressing concern that the books ​​“may lean more towards indoctrination rather than age-­appropriate academic content.”

Anh Do’s series were not the only books banned by the district - with the board banning every title on the classroom resources list.

Speaking with The Australian, Anh Do’s agent Andrew Laing revealed they had no clue the book was banned overseas but told the publication that the children’s protest was “amazing.”

"Just incredible. Good on those kids who had it overturned,' Mr Laing said.

Scholastic

News of the ban prompted a number of WeirDo fans to share their disappointment online.

"This [book] helps children you ignorant fools," wrote one Twitter user.

Another praised the "students in the US for fighting school censorship and for books," adding that "they can change the world."

Anh Do’s books aren’t the only Aussie media getting censored in the states - A Bluey episode made headlines last week after it was revealed that Disney+ had banned the episode.

Fans recently noticed that “Family Meeting,” an episode from the show’s third season was unavailable on the streaming service Disney+.

The episode is focused on dad Bandit getting accused of letting off a fart in front of his eldest daughter Bluey as he rolled out of bed.

Watch Below: 7 scenes that have been censored in Bluey

In an email received by blog Pirates and Princesses, a Disney Branded Television employee revealed why the episode wasn’t available.

“‘Family Meeting’ will roll out on US platforms soon. Some of the Bluey content did not meet Disney Junior broadcast S&P in place at the time the series was acquired” the email explained.

“Now that it is rolling out on other platforms, it is a great opportunity to reevaluate which is what we plan to do.”