Angie Kent

Angie Kent shows of line for book signing

"Nobody cheered or anything as she arrived, and Angie just awkwardly walked to the table. There were more staff there than fans at the start," an onlooker said.

But the source added that despite her entrance, more fans "eventually arrived" and she ended up signing copies of her book an taking selfies for almost am hour.

To show that her tour, that took in five stops in Sydney and its suburbs, wasn't a flop, she posted a video that showed two lengthy lines at Dymocks in Rouse Hill.

"What a bloody excellent crew," she captioned it.

Angie chose Carlin Sterritt in the season finale, but since filming, a number of the contestants have questioned Angie’s intentions for signing up to be the Bachelorette.

“She was jobless before the show, she wasn’t allowed back on Gogglebox, she was doing nothing after I’m A Celeb,” they said. “Now coincidentally, she’s releasing a book. This whole thing is a publicity stunt for her to get more famous.

“She is just climbing that ladder of fame.”

However, Angie has insisted from the very beginning she only had one motivation – to find true love.

“It was a tough decision,” Angie told TV Week, about the finale. “But in the end, I made the right one, and then I saw how easy it was.”