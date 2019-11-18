Is Angie using Carlin? Channel Ten

“I have mutual friends with her and asked my mates and they said she’s nothing like what you see,” one wrote.

“I’m sure he [Carlin] is [on there for love]. But she isn’t.”

“She only wants fame ...,” another added.

Angie looks tense after the finale. Supplied

Since filming, a number of the contestants have also questioned Angie’s intentions for signing up to be the Bachelorette.

“She was jobless before the show, she wasn’t allowed back on Gogglebox, she was doing nothing after I’m A Celeb,” they said. “Now coincidentally, she’s releasing a book. This whole thing is a publicity stunt for her to get more famous.

Angie with Osher on The Bachelorette. Channel Ten

“She is just climbing that ladder of fame.”

However, Angie has insisted from the very beginning she only had one motivation – to find true love.

“It was a tough decision,” Angie told TV Week, about the finale. “But in the end, I made the right one, and then I saw how easy it was.”

Angie and Carlin during The Bachelorette finale. Channel Ten

