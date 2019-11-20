Angie Kent rolled her eyes in disbelief at her boyfriend, Carlin Sterritt. Channel 10

The couple has faced endless rumours of a secret split after Angie announced she would not be moving in with Carlin despite planning to relocate to Sydney next year.

"We don't want to live together yet," the 29-year-old told Vogue. "We just want to have [a] nice, average, normal relationship where we get to go out on a date."

In addition, bookmaker Sportsbet claimed the odds of Angie and Carlin staying together for more than 59 days were slim.

"Angie cried a lot in the final episodes when she sent some of the guys packing. Carlin was definitely not the crowd favourite and we’re tipping he won’t be Angie’s for too much longer," said Sportsbet's Rich Hummerston, according to Who.

Punters are tipping against Angie and Carlin's love. Channel 10

What's more, the couple were spotted looking tense as they visited a Melbourne shopping centre earlier this week. Appearing somewhat distant and disconnected, the duo spent their time checking their phones rather than sharing loved up glances and pecks on the lips.

At one point they appeared to be in a heated conversation.

"Angie and Carlin appeared to be anything but loved up," said an onlooker. "They seemed irritated and distant."

Trouble in paradise? Angie Kent and Carlin Sterritt appeared to be distant while shopping in Melbourne this week. Media Mode

Close friends of the 29-year-old ex-Goggleboxer also fear she is having second thoughts after choosing winner Carlin Sterrit. They believe she feels 'awkward and uncomfortable' showcasing a romance that might not be real.

What's more, former Bachelorette contestant Ciarran Stott and Angie were rumoured to have been exchanging "emotional messages" after the show ended.

"Ciarran and Angie weren’t in touch at all during the run of the show," said one friend. "But there have now been emotional messages. They definitely still have a strong connection."

"They had such a bond, no-one is surprised," added the friend. "Her friends all think Ciarran could have won and says she looks awkward and uncomfortable whenever she’s with him because she has doubts."

Angie Kent and Ciarran Stott have reportedly been exchanging text messages since the show ended. Supplied

Will Angie and Carlin last? Only time will tell.