Angie and Carlin are reunited on Boxing Day after spending Christmas Day apart. Instagram

NSW-based personal trainer Carlin documented his visit to Angie's hometown on social media, including some time with Angie's brother Bradley - who appeared as an undercover suitor on The Bachelorette.

"Look who else I found! The undercover brother!" Carlin joked.

"The boys are back!" replied Brad, wearing a huge smile.

Angie recently discussed her struggles in her relationship with Carlin.

Carlin spent time with with Angie's brother Bradley, who appeared as an undercover suitor on The Bachelorette. Insatgram

Carlin also posted a cheeky video of Angie's mum, Jane. Instagram

Speaking to Outspoken the Podcast, the 29-year-old reality TV star said: "It's a real relationship so I'm not going to pretend that everything is okay all the time when it's not."

"We went through a bloody roller coaster and we had to hide for three months and then we're just thrown in the public space for everybody to judge the sh*t out of us," she said.

Angie recently opened up about her relationship struggles. Instagram

"Of course there is going to be times when we really really struggle but we communicate so well.

"We have days were we go, 'this is so hardcore', but we talk it out, and we don't shut down,' she said. I can see why it can be really hard for couples after this show. It can be hardcore."