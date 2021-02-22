"I’ve always loved the show and I love skill games." Supplied

Why did hosting The Cube appeal to you?

I’ve always loved the show and I love skill games. My girlfriend, Bec, will attest to that. Doing the laundry normally turns into some kind of challenge.

How did Bec respond to your decision to host this series?

She loved it. We shot in Sydney, so she was pumped to stay there for a month. We also went out and played the games in the cube together, so I know how she fares and I’m still in negotiations as to whether I’m allowed to post it on social media.

Hamish (left) and Andy (right) first met in 2001, while in university.

You’re usually alongside your sidekick, Hamish. How do you feel about flying solo on this project?

It only became a problem when I turned to my right, mid-sentence, and said: “What do you think Hame?” It only happened 54 times...

Did he have any advice?

Yep. “Try not to laugh when someone stuffs it up royally, because I know you will.”

