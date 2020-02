WATCH: Hamish gets a magician to make a bird poo on Andy in new show

Aussie comedy duo Hamish Blake and Andy Lee 's True Stories show is set for a remake in America.

The fan favourites have sold the format of the show to NBC and will serve as executive producers.

The US version will star Ed Helms (The Office, The Hangover) and Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat, Always Be My Maybe), according to TV Blackbox.