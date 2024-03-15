Fans were so happy to see the two back together after they attended the 2017 Logies Awards. Getty

Andy and Bec first moved in together in 2017. Three years later, Andy and Bec revealed to the world that they had purchased a beautiful home in the Mornington Peninsula, however, it was unclear when the major purchase was made and when they moved in.

Their beach house proved to be a big project for the two with the two still working on it to this day. During this time they have welcomed a new member to the family... their adorable dog Henrietta.

But Andy and Bec didn't stop there with their renovation projects!

They just ADORE little Henri! Instagram

In 2021 they purchased ANOTHER home, an 1876-built Italianate mansion in Hawthorn worth $8.5 million. Andy later mentioned in a Sydney Morning Herald interview that the house had "no running water, no bathroom [and] no kitchen."

"It's one hell of an undertaking, but renovations are good for relationships, right?" he joked. At this stage, the house remains untouched as they continue to renovate their home in the Mornington Peninsula.

They post regularly about their property and their progress... they even have an Instagram page specifically for their home.

Andy and Bec travel together all the time. Instagram

Are Andy Lee and Rebecca Harding married?

From what we know, Andy and Rebecca are not married and are in no rush to get married! Back in 2022, while the two took a Europen getaway, engagement rumours erupted. Fans were convinced the two were married after Andy posted some seemingly cryptic Instagram captions and Bec began hiding her left hand in photographs... we have all been trying to crack the mystery of Andy and Rebecca's relationship status for years!

However, Andy has continuously tried to put the rumours to rest and tell the world that the two are not engaged or married. Most recently, Andy was interviewed by Kate Langbroek for Mamamia's No Filter podcast where he was asked about the rumours.

“There’s no rub between Bec and I on that front," he revealed.

“Like if we posted a picture of us somewhere, everyone’s like, ‘Why haven’t you proposed?’ or ‘Are you engaged?’. No.”

Andy has also joked in the past that he is "just waiting for Bec to do it," as he revealed The Kyle And Jackie O Show in August 2023 before admitting he doesn’t think Bec would be the one to propose.

“I’m a bit old school, but I think I’m safe because she’s pretty old school as well,” he shared.

They always look so happy! Instagram

What is the age gap between Andy Lee and Rebecca Harding?

Andy and Rebecca have a nine-year age gap. Andy was born in May 1981, while Rebecca was born in May 1990. The pair often share sweet birthday tributes to each other on Instagram, melting our hearts every time.

"Wherever we are in the world, in rain, sun and snow… you’re my favourite person. Happy Birthday @rebeccalharding xx Love you 😘," Andy wrote to Rebecca in an Instagram post back in 2022.

Andy previously revealed in an interview with Good Weekend magazine that he doesn't "see the age difference at all, except when she doesn’t understand Back to the Future quotes."

Do Andy Lee and Rebecca Harding have children?

Andy and Rebecca do not have any children and it's possible that growing a family may not be in the cards for these two. “I’ve gone through times where I thought I would, and then I’ve definitely gone through patches of feeling, ‘I don’t think I want this at all’. We’ll see,” Andy said on Mamamia's No Filter podcast.

“One thing I do love about not currently having kids is how available I am to my family. My mum, my dad and I were down at the beach house the other day and they said, ‘When are you going to start a family?’

“And I said, ‘You realise you wouldn’t be here in this beach house if I had my own family and kids’. I think I spend so much time with them because of [being child-free].”