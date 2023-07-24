Comedian Andy Lee has taken a huge step forward in his relationship with entrepreneur girlfriend Rebecca Harding, the pair commencing multi-million dollar renovations on their "dream home" - a property the couple purchased for $8 million back in 2021.

In what is an absolute monster of a renovation project (and that's putting it lightly), the derelict Hawthorn manor is set to be transformed from drab to fab, with the lovebirds expected to spend a whopping $5m flipping the neglected estate into their future home.

WATCH NOW: Rebecca Harding spills the secret to her happy relationship with Andy Lee. Article continues after video.