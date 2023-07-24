Comedian Andy Lee has taken a huge step forward in his relationship with entrepreneur girlfriend Rebecca Harding, the pair commencing multi-million dollar renovations on their "dream home" - a property the couple purchased for $8 million back in 2021.
In what is an absolute monster of a renovation project (and that's putting it lightly), the derelict Hawthorn manor is set to be transformed from drab to fab, with the lovebirds expected to spend a whopping $5m flipping the neglected estate into their future home.
WATCH NOW: Rebecca Harding spills the secret to her happy relationship with Andy Lee. Article continues after video.
According to plans submitted to Boroondara Council, Andy, and Bec are sparing no expense, with no detail forgotten!