"As I sat in the hundredth chair for the day waiting for Bec to complete some more shopping, I glanced right and saw the glimpse into the future."
"Bec's dad had found the only other chair," he continued.
"Here's to Chair Husbands all over the world. You are seen....but never heard (as it should be). Upload your Chair Husband pics as a sign of solidarity. #Chair Husbands."
Followers were quick to jump into the comments section and call out Andy's reference to himself as a "husband."
"Can you be called a chair husband if you haven't proposed? #chairboyfriend," one fan wrote with another questioning the comedian, "BUT...Are you a husband?!?
Rumours of a possible engagement and even a secret marriage have been at the forefront of just about every conversation when it comes to these two lovebirds.
In 2020, the public was quick to speculate that the duo was engaged after Andy posted a photo to his socials of Bec during her 30th birthday celebrations.
In the photo, Bec was hiding her left hand (and a potential engagement ring).