Andy Lee has set the rumour mill ablaze after posting a series of cryptic captions and photos to his social media suggesting that he is married.

The 42-year-old funnyman has been dating 32-year-old model Rebecca Harding since 2014.

Whilst marriage isn't for everyone, the wedding of Andy to Bec would be a sure cause of excitement for many of their shared fans and followers.

WATCH NOW: Rebecca Harding reveals the secret to her happy relationship. Article continues after video.