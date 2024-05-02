Andy and Bec are engaged! Instagram

“I stayed on one knee and I gave her another napkin – because when I first met her at the café, I wrote on a napkin my details – and I gave her another napkin," he said.

Other half of the comedy duo, Hamish Blake, 42, confessed that he and his wife, Go-To entrepreneur Zoë Foster-Blake, 43, cried with joy following the happy news.

Andy and Bec also shared the news via Instagram, sharing a photos of the dazzling ring.

Andy and Bec met in a Melbourne cafe, where the latter was working as a waitress. Instagram

"People keep saying we’ve rushed into this but we don’t care what people say! 💍" the couple quipped.

Andy and Bec were inundated with messages of congratulations from recognisable faces.

Sophie Monk penned: "This is the best news ever! Congratulations 😍."

Sunrise's Sam Mac added: "Didn’t you guys just meet? Wow, that was fast 🏃 Huge congratulations nonetheless 🤍."

They have been dating for 10 years. Instagram

Andy and Bec first met in a Melbourne café where the latter was working as a waitress at the time. While the podcast host has said that Bec was a "terrible waitress", he fell for the "way she was chatting to people".

"I sat there for a long time watching her, which is probably weird in hindsight,” he told The Australian Women's Weekly.

“I ordered just about everything on the menu so I could stay there longer," he continued. "She got so excited chatting to the customers that she knew what their children were studying at university and where they’d been on holiday, but totally forgot what they’d just ordered."

Ready for your own chance at romance? Sign up for eharmony today!