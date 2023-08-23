Season 3 has been confirmed. Getty

However, it reasonable to guess that our glamours girls Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York will all be returning to strut their stuff in New York.

Given that the Season 2 finale of And Just Like That hasn’t premiered just – set to release August 24 – it is an incredible win to hear that fans will receive another season.

But for fans anxiously waiting for the finale, remember the ultimate and full girl squad, including Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones, could be reuniting for one scene. Well, at least almost…

Is Samantha returning in the Season 2 finale? Getty

Speculation that Samanatha would be returning came about in mid-2023 after a source informed Variety that Kim had filmed her dialogue scene on March 22.

In Season 1, Carrie and Samantha communicated via text but in the finale they’ll reportedly speak to each other via a phone call.

While this isn’t the reuniting party we dreamed of, we are still thrilled.

Watch this space for more news on And Just Like That Season 3.