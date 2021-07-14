HBO Max dropped this first look at the show. HBO Max

Well, we’re in luck because streaming site BINGE has confirmed they are bringing the show to Aussie viewers.

Exactly when the show will premiere is yet to be confirmed.

The announcement of the show’s return came in January this year with all three OG ladies sharing the news on their Instagram pages in a short teaser showing footage of New York City and a computer screen, on which the phrases "And just like that…" and "The story continues…" are typed out.

"I couldn't help but wonder… where are they now?" Sarah Jessica Parker captioned her post.

The absence of Samantha has been one of the biggest talking points around the show’s return, particularly given her public falling out with SJP.

Samantha will not be returning to the series. HBO

Speaking to TVLine, HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys said the show “is very much a story about women in their 50s, and they are dealing with things that people deal with in their 50s.”

He then added: “Just as in real life, people come into your life, people leave. Friendships fade, and new friendships start.

“So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life … They’re trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her 50s in New York.”