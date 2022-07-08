Amazon Prime is set to have a whole bunch of deals to suit your budget!

The sales run from midnight July 12 until the clock ticks over to July 14, there’s still time to figure out exactly which bargains you want to cash in on, and with 48 hours to shop the deals, you’re certain to find something you love - and then possibly even come back for more!

There will also be a few Lightning Deals going up, meaning they'll be available for a very limited time - so be sure to keep an eye on the site.

While we don’t know all the details of what deals will be available just yet, you can bet there will be some major discounts on TVs that will have you mashing that 'add to cart' button.

Naturally, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership if you want to shop the bargains on Amazon Prime Day - but fortunately, you can save even more money by signing up for a free trial here.

We’re also rounding up the best Amazon Prime Day deals overall so you don’t miss the biggest bargains - so stay tuned to find out all the best deals on TVs that will save you a ton of dosh!