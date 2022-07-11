If you’re a budding home cook, or you’re finding yourself spending a lot of your time in the kitchen, it’s time to invest in the best kitchen appliances to add to your cooking regime.

Whether it's a new coffee machine or an air fryer, coming up with your kitchen appliance wishlist is all fun and games until you realise - kitchen appliances tend to come with a high price tag. Lucky for us, Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, and with kitchen appliances being hot on the agenda for Prime Day sales, we’ve rounded up the best kitchen appliances to *add-to-cart* asap.

How to gain access to Amazon Prime Day sales

If shopping for sales was an Olympic sport, it would be safe to assume we’d do a pretty good job at it, so listen carefully.

To shop these sales you’ll need to make sure you're prepared by 1) signing up for a Prime membership and 2) fine-tuning that kitchen appliance wishlist to a T.

You can sign up for a 30-day free Prime membership trial to gain access to not only Prime Day deals but also free shipping, Prime Video and select free e-books.

The best Amazon Prime Day kitchen appliances deals 2022

Even though Amazon Prime Day kicks off in a few hours (July 12, to be exact), there are already a few deals that are live ahead of the sale event.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best kitchen appliances deals available this Prime Day - though we don’t know the extensive list (yet!) we’ll be updating this list with the best deals as they are revealed.

Happy shopping!