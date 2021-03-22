Ally Langdon has responded to Sam Armytage's claims about working mothers. Instagram

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Allison Langdon confessed she does not agree with her fellow host's perspective.

"From my personal point of view, I would disagree," the 41-year-old told the publication. "I think we all work as hard as each other, and we work as journalists."

Ally also spoke about her own experience as a mother-of-two in the workforce.

"As a working mum, when I had Mack (her first child) - and even when I had Scout (daughter) - I was working for 60 Minutes, and my kids came on all the shoots.

"I didn't say no to a story or got out of a story because I had kids... I felt differently to her, but I'm in a very different situation to her."

“Bosses don’t ask as much of you if you’re a wife or mother," Sam wrote in her Stellar column. Getty

Allison recently returned to her role on Today after suffering an awful injury to her knee while filming a hydrofoiling segment for the show itself at the start of February.

In a piece penned for the Today Show newsletter, Ally described the full extent of the damage.

“I have a nice amount of metal in my knee now and have to wait a further five weeks before I can put any weight on my right leg," Ally wrote from the hospital.

“Patience has never been a strength of mine so let’s see how we go... I can’t believe what looked like a pretty innocent fall has resulted in such drastic injuries.”

Fast-forward a month later and Ally is back on the Today couch - leg brace and all.

Last month, Allison sustained a nasty injury to her knee while filming a segment for Today. Channel Nine

Just as Ally made her big comeback, fellow morning show host Sam Armytage has bid her final goodbye to Sunrise which she announced via an emotional speech to camera.

"The time has come for the sun to set on my time at Sunrise. I have always been brave and fearless in my career and this decision is no different," she said.

"I want to take a break and find some peace and calm. I go out of this job at a time of my own choosing and on top of the ratings, which not many people on television can say they do."

She ended her statement: "I cannot thank you all enough for having me in your lounge rooms all these years."