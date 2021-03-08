Ally was wheeled back in the studio. Channel Nine

Despite her return, Ally is still not yet fully recovered as she still wears a large brace over her knee and leg and requires both a wheelchair and crutches to get around.

The journalist had to be pushed through Channel Nine's studios in a wheelchair as she balanced a pair of crutches on her lap.

And it hasn't been easy trying to get around with the extra weight - Ally admitted she had cut it close following an ad break on the show and just managed make it back in time to her seat!

When Karl joked "Where have you been?", his co-host replied: "Just went to the ladies room if you don't mind. Took me a bit longer to get back than I thought it might."

Fans and fellow presenters welcomed her return with open arms, taking to social media to comment their support.

Belinda Russell wrote: "So good to have you back! We just need to get you a little bell."

"Welcome back!!" added Natalie Cooper.

The Today Show account also shared: "We're so lucky to have such an easy-going, effortless host."

It will surely take a minute or two to get back into the swing of things, after she was forced to take four weeks off from the show as she badly injured her knee as a result of the watersports stunt.

While she has mostly kept the extent of her injuries private, she revealed to KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O show that she’d suffered a broken leg and a dislocated knee, among other injuries.

“I've done a right royal job on it,” Allison said.