Ali badly injured herself earlier this year while hydrofoiling. Instagram

“I snapped the leg, I did the kneecap, I did the ligaments. I shattered the knee cap, snapped the leg, did the PCL. The tibia snapped," she detailed.

She added that it happened while she was "kicking Karl‘s backside" while hydrofoiling, and that she was in quite a lot of pain when it happened.

“They came over I said I think 'I’ve done my kneecap' and they said 'well we can’t see it so I think that’s a fair assessment'," she recalled.

"But I thought it was just the kneecap and I was like “I feel like this is overkill to call an ambulance for a kneecap” so I made them cancel that and put me in the back of someone’s car."

But the decision to ditch an ambulance ride quickly turned into something Ali would regret.

"It was 2 and 1/2 hours before I got any real drugs and I really really wish that I got the ambulance because then you get the green whistle," she said.

Ali then joked that going into surgery wasn’t half as scary as knowing she was leaving the kids with her husband Mike, as she knew for a fact they would be left "unsupervised".

"Because that’s pretty much what happens," she said.

Ali has been recovering ever since, and is also back hosting the Today Show. Instagram

As for how she's recovering, Ali explained that she saw the surgeon on Wednesday to determine whether or not she needed another surgery, and luckily, that doesn't seem to be the case.

"It’s looking pretty good," she said, and added that it’s still about "nine to 12 months away, before she makes a full recovery.

“But the hospital bed at our house has gone, the little chair in the shower has gone."

And after taking her much needed time off after the accident, Ali made her morning show comeback in March, with a little help from her co-host Karl Stefanovic, who happily wheeled her back in the studio.