Karl has been helping Ally get to work in the most hilarious way. Instagram

In a hilarious video posted to the Today show's Instagram page, Karl is pulling Allison - brace, crutches and all - on a trolley around set.

"The show must go on! 🎥 @allisonlangdon may not be able to walk between sets, but her trusty chariot driver @karlstefanovic_ ensures she arrives with maximum fanfare😅🎉" the caption read.

Karl and Ally co-host the Today show. Channel Nine

Fans were delighted with the new form of transportation.

"Well done! Carlos! True Gentleman!👏👏👏" one user wrote.

"Love it. You two are such a great team." another added.

"You guys crack me up." a third penned.

Ally injured herself while filming a segment for the Today show. Instagram

Since returning to work, Allison has opened up about fellow host Samantha Armytage's claims that working mums are treated better than single mothers.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Ally confessed she does not agree with her fellow host's perspective.

"From my personal point of view, I would disagree," the 41-year-old told the publication. "I think we all work as hard as each other, and we work as journalists."

Ally also spoke about her own experience as a mother-of-two in the workforce.

"As a working mum, when I had Mack (her first child) - and even when I had Scout (daughter) - I was working for 60 Minutes, and my kids came on all the shoots.

"I didn't say no to a story or got out of a story because I had kids... I felt differently to her, but I'm in a very different situation to her."