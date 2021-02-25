The presenter was forced to take a long break from the screen. Instagram

While she has mostly kept the extent of her injuries private, she appeared on KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O show to reveal that she’s suffered a broken leg and a dislocated knee, among other injuries.

“I've done a right royal job on it,” Allison said.

She went on to joke that she will have an awesome scar at the back of her leg after it heals.

When asked when she would likely return to hosting the Today Show, she said: “I'm desperate to get back, I actually miss Karl and the team.

A couple more weeks and then hopefully.”

Allison suffered bad injuries as a result of the watersports stunt. Channel Nine

In a piece she wrote for the Today Show newsletter, Ally explained that her recovery time was extended due to a “nice amount of metal” in her knee, and that she has had to wait a further five weeks before she can put any weight on her right leg.

“Patience has never been a strength of mine so let’s see how we go... I can’t believe what looked like a pretty innocent fall has resulted in such drastic injuries.”

"So nice to get home to these two." Instagram

Ally also recently shared a sweet snap with her two children after she returned home from the hosptial, writing, "So nice to get home to these two."

Since then, the presenter has been radio silent on social media.

And while Ally recovers in the comfort of her own home, TV presenter Leila McKinnon has been holding down the fort at Today's headquarters, hosting with Karl Stefanovic.

