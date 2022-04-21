Jubees is the first Allen’s lolly mix to be vegan. Supplied

Said to taste just like the iconic Allen’s Frogs Alive and Allen’s Snakes Alive, the Raspberry Red Frog and Blackberry Purple Snake Jubees will give you the flavour hit you love.

For those who crave the popular Orange Jelly Babies, Pineapples or classic Cola Bottle flavours, this new chewy jube format will leave you wanting more.

Speaking on the launch, Nestlé Head of Marketing Confectionery Joyce Tan said the new lollies offer something for everyone to enjoy.

The Raspberry Red Frog is said to taste just like the Allen’s Frogs Alive. Allen’s

“We love surprising Aussies with new lollies to make them smile,” Joyce said. “We are thrilled to now introduce a tasty vegan-friendly variety pack with the new Jubees.”

“We had a great time curating our popular lolly flavours and working on the perfect gummy texture jubes, so now more lolly lovers can enjoy a little burst of fun. Vegan or not, all will enjoy the compact yumminess of our new Jubees.”

For those eager to try the new sweets, Allen’s Jubees are available now in grocery and convenience stores.