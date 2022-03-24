Manchester Drinks Co’s Hot Cross Bun Gin Liqueur is back for Easter. Supplied

“After becoming an instant favourite with our customers when it was introduced last year, we’re very excited to be bringing back our limited-edition Manchester Drinks Co’s Hot Cross Bun Gin Liqueur for Easter again in 2022! “

“Infused with all the delicious flavours of a hot cross bun, this rich and fruity gin liqueur is a great twist on a classic festive favourite and the perfect way to spice up your Easter festivities!” Paul added.

“Enjoy it on the rocks, over ice or with a dash of soda. Like hot cross buns though, it’s not sticking around forever so eager customers should pick up their bottle soon.”

It’s finally the time for Hot Cross Buns to shine. Getty

The Hot Cross Bun Gin Liqueur will tie in perfectly with any Easter menu, including pairing it with traditional and new Hot Cross Bun flavours.

One of the new offerings this year from Aldi is the Millionaire Hot Cross Buns, featuring salted caramel candy, choc fudge and chocolate chip flavours.

The Apple and Cinnamon Hot Cross Buns with Australian Pink Lady Apples and cinnamon are also new on Aldi shelves, so make sure to get in quick and get your first pick.