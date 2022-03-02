The jalapeño hot cross buns are now available from Coles supermarkets. Supplied

Also joining the hot new addition in stores is the White Chocolate and Raspberry hot cross buns set to please the sweet tooths of the nation.

Coles General Manager of Bakery, Deli and Seafood, Andy Mossop, said Coles is always looking for ways to excite customers with great quality, innovative products to help make Coles the destination for Easter.

“We know how much Australians love their hot cross buns – they’re a quick and easy meal fix and are perfectly sized for snacking and school lunchboxes.”

“We took a risk with our first-ever savoury vegemite hot cross bun edition and customers absolutely loved them, so we knew we had to spice things up with our latest range,” he said.

Andy added: “Each year we like to have a little fun when it comes to new flavour combos so we can give our customers something special they can only get at Coles. But ultimately it has to taste great too.”

The buns are a result of several months of fine-tuning and taste-testing to ensure “the right mix of sweet and savoury” was achieved.

“We’re confident our customers will love it just as much as they did the previous new flavours such as vegemite, Lamington, and sticky date pudding hot cross buns.”

The jalapeño hot cross buns are now available from Coles supermarkets for $3.50 for a 6-pack.