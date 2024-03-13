Easter long weekend is right around the corner and although we're sure you're very excited for a weekend filled with family time and lots of Easter eggs and hot cross buns, we understand it can also be stressful with the supermarket closures during this time.

Whether you shop at Aldi, Woolworths, or Coles, there's a good chance you may have to duck to the shops over the long weekend for some Easter essentials!

We are here to ease your stress and help you prepare for Easter by ensuring you know Aldi's trading hours over the holidays.

WATCH NOW: Are you an Aldi, Woolworths, or Coles shopper? Article continues after video.