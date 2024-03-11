Easter long weekend is almost here. Nothing beats an extra day or two off work and time spent with family!

We are here to help you stay organised with whatever your plans may be this Easter and ensure you are stocked up on food (especially chocolate) to satisfy all.

Over the Easter long weekend, Woolworths will significantly reduce their trading hours or, on some days, even close completely. Here is your guide to Woolworths' Easter trading hours for each state across the country.

