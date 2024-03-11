Queensland
Good Friday 29/3: All stores closed.
Easter Saturday 30/3: All stores open (most metro stores open).
Easter Sunday 31/3: All stores open.
Easter Monday 1/4: All stores open.
Check your local store's trading hours, here.
Western Australia
Good Friday 29/3: All stores closed.
Easter Saturday 30/3: All stores open.
Easter Sunday 31/3: All stores open (except Esperance)
Easter Monday 1/4: All stores open.
Check your local store's trading hours, here.
Northern Territory
Good Friday 29/3: All stores closed.
Easter Saturday 30/3: All stores open.
Easter Sunday 31/3: All stores open.
Easter Monday 1/4: All stores open.
Check your local store's trading hours, here.
South Australia
Good Friday 29/3: All stores closed.
Easter Saturday 30/3: All stores open.
Easter Sunday 31/3: Rundle Mall and Regional stores are open (Adelaide Metropolitan areas and Millicent are closed).
Easter Monday 1/4: Rundle Mall and Regional stores are open (Adelaide Metropolitan areas and Millicent are closed).
Check your local store's trading hours, here.