New South Wales
Good Friday 29/3: All stores closed.
Easter Saturday 30/3: All stores open, some stores reduced trading hours.
Easter Sunday 31/3: All stores closed.
Easter Monday 1/4: All stores open, some stores reduced trading hours.
Victoria
Good Friday 29/3: All stores closed.
Easter Saturday 30/3: All stores open, some stores reduced trading hours.
Easter Sunday 31/3: All stores open, some stores reduced trading hours.
Easter Monday 1/4: All stores open, some stores reduced trading hours.
Queensland
Good Friday 29/3: All stores closed.
Easter Saturday 30/3: All stores open, some stores reduced trading hours.
Easter Sunday 31/3: All stores closed.
Easter Monday 1/4: All stores open, some stores reduced trading hours.
Western Australia
Good Friday 29/3: All stores closed.
Easter Saturday 30/3: All stores open, some stores reduced trading hours.
Easter Sunday 31/3: All stores open, some stores reduced trading hours.
Easter Monday 1/4: All stores open, some stores reduced trading hours.
Northern Territory
Good Friday 29/3: All stores closed.
Easter Saturday 30/3: All stores open, some stores reduced trading hours.
Easter Sunday 31/3: All stores closed.
Easter Monday 1/4: All stores open, some stores reduced trading hours.
South Australia
Good Friday 29/3: All stores closed except Victor Harbor, Murray Bridge Green, and Mount Barker.
Easter Saturday 30/3: All stores, some stores reduced trading hours.
Easter Sunday 31/3: All stores closed except Port Lincoln, Port Pirie, Port Augusta, Adelaide Rundle Place, Whyalla, Murray Bridge Green, Mount Gambier, Victor Harbor, and Mount Barker.
Easter Monday 1/4: All stores closed, except Port Lincoln, Port Pirie, Port Augusta, Adelaide Rundle Place, Whyalla, Murray Bridge Green, Mount Gambier, Victor Harbor, Mount Barker, Berri.
